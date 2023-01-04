Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles on New Year's Day.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning near 20th Street and Maple Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Moreno Valley resident Austin Milligan, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, also in his 20s, was hospitalized as a result of the shooting as well, but is said to be in stable condition.

Police did not report any arrests in the incident.