Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in Brea

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a home in Brea early Tuesday.

Officers were initially called to the 1400 block of W. Whittier Avenue at around 11:25 a.m. after receiving calls of a disturbance inside of a residence in the area, according to a statement from Brea Police Department.

"The reporting party fled to a neighbor's house to call 911 and reported hearing a gunshot as they left the residence," said the BPD statement.

Officers stopped a car that was leaving the area and determined that the driver was involved in the disturbance.

While investigating, they entered the home and found a man who "appeared to have been shot," the statement said.

They believe that they have identified all parties involved in the incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (714) 990=-7741.