Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Gardena

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in an unincorporated area near Gardena, according to investigators.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the area, located near Crenshaw Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, at around 7:55 a.m. on Friday, according to a statement from the department.

There was no information provided on the victim's identity or cause of death.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.