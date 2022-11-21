Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Palmdale. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, investigators were dispatched to the 200 block of East Palmdale Boulevard after a man was found dead a little after noon. 

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

There was no additional information immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

November 21, 2022 / 2:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

