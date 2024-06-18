Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in El Monte

Authorities are investigating a man was found dead in El Monte on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 10500 block of Bisby Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Officers with the El Monte Police Department were initially dispatched to the area after learning of a man's death and contacted LASD at some point for assistance with the investigation.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters say that they were called for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds but they did not take anyone to the hospital.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.