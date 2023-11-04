Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in Florence

A man was shot to death Saturday in the Florence community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 4:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 62nd Street, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Arriving deputies found the victim with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, sheriff's officials said. He was described as between 30 and 35 years old.

Additional details were not available, including motive or suspect information, but a homicide investigation was underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to online.