Homicide investigation underway after body found near Van Buren Bridge in Riverside

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found near a riverbed in Riverside. 

According to a statement from Riverside Police Department, officers were dispatched to the river bottom area near the Regional Water Quality Control Plant and the Van Buren after receiving reports of a possible dead body found on July 31 at around 9:30 a.m. 

After their preliminary investigation, detectives with RPD's Robbery-Homicide Unit were called to assume the case. 

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Los Angeles resident Isabel Chavez. 

Investigators did not provide any further information on the incident. 

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact detectives at (951) 353-7105. 

