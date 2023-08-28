Homicide investigation underway after body found near Van Buren Bridge in Riverside

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found near a riverbed in Riverside.

According to a statement from Riverside Police Department, officers were dispatched to the river bottom area near the Regional Water Quality Control Plant and the Van Buren after receiving reports of a possible dead body found on July 31 at around 9:30 a.m.

After their preliminary investigation, detectives with RPD's Robbery-Homicide Unit were called to assume the case.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Los Angeles resident Isabel Chavez.

Investigators did not provide any further information on the incident.

Anyone with additional details is asked to contact detectives at (951) 353-7105.