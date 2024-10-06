Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in city of Industry

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in the city of Industry on Sunday as a homicide.

It happened a little before noon in the 14800 block of Don Julian Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find the victim, still unidentified, dead at the scene. Circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear.

Investigators did not provide information on a suspect or a motive in the incident.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.