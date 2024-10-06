Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in city of Industry

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in the city of Industry on Sunday as a homicide.

It happened a little before noon in the 14800 block of Don Julian Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived to find the victim, still unidentified, dead at the scene. Circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear. 

Investigators did not provide information on a suspect or a motive in the incident. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

