Homicide investigation ongoing after man found shot to death in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are investigating a homicide in Long Beach after a man was found shot do death on Sunday evening. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known, though police arrived to the scene of a reported shooting in the 200 block of West 67th Way at around 11:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Long Beach police were unable to provide any information on a suspect involved in the shooting. 

A large crime scene was taped off early Monday as the investigation continued.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 5:24 AM

