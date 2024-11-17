Homicide investigation launched after man found shot to death in South Gate

Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in South Gate on Saturday.

The incident was reported at around 11:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of McNerney Avenue, just west of the 710 Freeway, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

A press release from the department said that South Gate Police Department officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified on 35-year-old Francisco Garcia on Wednesday by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Detectives did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the incident.

LASD Homicide Bureau investigators are assisting SGPD with the case and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (323) 890-5500.