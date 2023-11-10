Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation launched after man fatally shot at marijuana dispensary in Hyde Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man was fatally shot inside of a marijuana dispensary in Hyde Park on Friday evening. 

Circumstances leading up to shooting remain unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department officers say that they were called to the dispensary, located in the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard at around 6:20 p.m. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers say that three men were seen fleeing from the area on foot. 

With SkyCal overhead, shattered glass could be seen on the floor of the dispensary's entry. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

