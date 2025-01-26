Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation launched after 2 women found dead in Acton

By Dean Fioresi

A homicide investigation is underway after two women were found dead in Acton on Sunday. 

Details surrounding the incident remain scarce, but deputies say that it happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Soledad Canyon Road near the Santa Clara River, in a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Neither of the victims has yet been identified. 

"The cause of death is currently under investigation and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office," LASD's statement said. 

On Monday, deputies announced that a person of interest who also lived at the home was detained. They have not yet been identified and a motive has not been released.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

