Homicide investigation launched after 19-year-old fatally shot in Camarillo

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting occurred in Camarillo late Friday.

The scene unfolded at around 8:30 p.m., when Camarillo Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Fulton Street after learning of a disturbance that led to gunshots, according to a statement from Ventura County Sheriff's Department, who are assisting with the investigation.

Upon arrival, deputies "discovered evidence of a shooting at the scene and learned that a male victim ... was at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds."

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Garrett Sutton, was pronounced dead early Saturday after being taken to a different hospital for more advanced care.

Camarillo police say that the incident appears to be an isolated event and there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (805) 384-4761.