Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in Monrovia

Investigators at the scene where a man was found dead in Monrovia.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating the death of a man in the San Gabriel Valley, the department said Monday.

They are are assisting the Monrovia Police Department with an investigation in the 700 block of West Duarte Road after police received a report at 9:22 p.m. Sunday, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

A news release states the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video shot soon after officers arrived shows first responders taking a wounded man on a stretcher into an ambulance. It's not clear what his injuries were or what his involvement, if any, may have been.

Sheriff's officials did not give a possible cause of death, information about a potential suspect or any other details.

"This investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time," the news release states.

Anyone with information can call the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.