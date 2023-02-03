Homes evacuated, sinkhole forms after water main bursts in Hollywood

Firefighters are working to shut off a burst water main that has caused several homes to be evacuated in Hollywood Thursday evening.

Sinkhole on Fountain Avenue. KCAL-News

Crews were sent to the 6000 block of W. Fountain Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of flooding. When they arrived, they found a geyser of water shooting approximately 30 feet into the air, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of 10:50 p.m. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews on scene had reportedly shut down the water, but flooded streets remained.

Several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, as a large sinkhole began to open in the area.

The roof of one house, located at the intersection of Fountain Ave. and Beechwood Drive, appeared to have caved in from the heavy amount of water falling from the geyser.

"As water shot dozens of feet into the air, firefighters received reports of a woman trapped in a home being pounded by the falling stream of water," LAFD said. "Crews were able to rescue her, without injury. Her home has now sustained a roof collapse and sever flooding."

Firefighters were first called to the scene after flooding was reported, but could not locate an origination point. As they worked on Fountain Ave., they heard a rumble and the ground began to give way under their Fire Engine 82, LAFD's electric fire engine, and the rear apparatus dropped into the growing hole. The driver was able to successfully drive away just as the sinkhole appeared, though the engine sustained minor damage.

LADWP workers were not immediately sure how old the pipe was. They also had no record of any construction ongoing in the area, but were unclear if any residents were having private work done.

No injuries have been reported.