Watch CBS News
Local News

Homes evacuated after 100-acre brush fire breaks out in Riverside County

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters have evacuated dozens of homes in Riverside County after a 100-acre brush fire broke out in the midst of a scorching heat wave on Friday. 

According to Riverside County Fire Department officials, the fire was first reported a little after 2 p.m. near Juniper Flats Road and Mapes Road in Homeland. 

It quickly grew to torch 100 acres, with both ground and air resources working to control the blaze from reaching nearby homes. 

No injuries have been reported, but firefighters say that they evacuated between 20 and 30 homes on nearby Falcon Crest Drive. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.