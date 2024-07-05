Homes evacuated after 100-acre brush fire breaks out in Riverside County

Firefighters have evacuated dozens of homes in Riverside County after a 100-acre brush fire broke out in the midst of a scorching heat wave on Friday.

According to Riverside County Fire Department officials, the fire was first reported a little after 2 p.m. near Juniper Flats Road and Mapes Road in Homeland.

It quickly grew to torch 100 acres, with both ground and air resources working to control the blaze from reaching nearby homes.

No injuries have been reported, but firefighters say that they evacuated between 20 and 30 homes on nearby Falcon Crest Drive.

