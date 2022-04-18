Homeless woman sleeping on Wilmington sidewalk killed by hit-and-run driver

One dead after vehicle slams into homeless encampment in Wilmington

A homeless woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while sleeping on a sidewalk in Wilmington Saturday.

The hit-and-run occurred at Figueroa Place and E Street at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to Los Angeles police, a white GMC Envoy Denali was traveling east on E Street when the SUV went onto the sidewalk and slammed into a 65-year-old woman who was sleeping.

The driver then abandoned the SUV at the scene and jumped into a waiting Nissan Altima, which sped away, police said.

The homeless woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The suspect remains at large and has not yet been identified. It's unclear if there is any surveillance footage of the collision. A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call the LAPD at 323-421-2500.