Homeless woman found shot and killed in Los Angeles, LAPD investigating

An investigation is underway after a homeless woman was found shot to death in the Westlake District area of Los Angeles early Monday.

The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. at Ingraham Street and Lucas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene they found one woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe the woman was homeless.

Witnesses in the area said they heard one gunshot, but no further details were released about the possible motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect.

KCAL talk to one witness at the scene, who said they knew the victim. "It's heartbreaking. She never messed with anybody and wasn't a threat," said Cliff Ingram, Westlake resident.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.