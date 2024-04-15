Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeless woman found shot and killed in Los Angeles, LAPD investigating

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An investigation is underway after a homeless woman was found shot to death in the Westlake District area of Los Angeles early Monday.

woman-shot-dead-in-la.png

The shooting was reported around 2:25 a.m. at Ingraham Street and Lucas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene they found one woman, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe the woman was homeless. 

Witnesses in the area said they heard one gunshot, but no further details were released about the possible motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect.

KCAL talk to one witness at the scene, who said they knew the victim. "It's heartbreaking. She never messed with anybody and wasn't a threat," said Cliff Ingram, Westlake resident.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247. 

Amy Maetzold
microsoftteams-image.jpg

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 7:53 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.