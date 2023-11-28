Homeless woman arrested for alleged home break-in murder in Mid-Wilshire area

Police reported on Tuesday that a 36-year-old homeless woman has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and fatally shooting a resident in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 900 block of Alandele Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, LAPD said officers discovered that the resident, a 33-year-old man, had been shot by an intruder. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics swiftly transported him to a hospital where he died. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police revealed that the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl of Los Angeles, remained at the scene and was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. She is currently held on a $3 million bail.

The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

According to the LAPD, Michl's vehicle, which served as her primary residence, was seized as evidence.

Individuals with any information regarding the shooting are urged to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 800-222-8477.