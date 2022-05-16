Homeless man stabbed, wounded in unprovoked Garden Grove attack

Authorities are looking for a suspect who violently stabbed and critically wounded a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in the Garden Grove area late Sunday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., Garden Grove police were called to the 12900 block of Beach Boulevard where Orange County Sheriff's deputies had found a man who had been stabbed in the face several times, was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

The victim was resuscitated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital with major trauma to his head and face, police said. His condition Monday was unknown.

According to police, security video from a business captured footage of the assault in the 12900 block of Beach Boulevard at around 10 p.m.

Police said the video showed the victim standing in some bushes in front of a business when he was approached by the suspect, who stabbed him several times with a knife.

The victim escaped and ran several blocks north along Garden Grove Boulevard, where he was eventually found by the deputies, police said.

There is no motive for the attack, which appeared in the video to be unprovoked, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-9, 190 to 200 pounds with several tattoos. He was wearing a black tank top, black jeans and a black baseball cap with a Raiders logo.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 714-741-5824.