Homeless man accused of pepper-spraying kids and pushing teens off bicycle, deputies say

Ventura County deputies arrested a homeless man after he allegedly pepper-sprayed two girls and pushed another pair of teens off a bicycle in Ojai.

Investigators identified the man as 23-year-old Isaiah Avalos. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested him for willful cruelty to a child likely to produce harm, one count of illegal use of pepper spray, one count of vandalism and one count of battery.

He's being held on a $50,000 bail.

Deputies said he randomly attacked two teenage girls on Aug. 4 on a bike path near South Blanche Street towards Libbey Bowl. The girls claimed Avalos allegedly stood in front of them while they were riding their electric bikes and pepper sprayed them as they passed.

The chemicals landed on each of the teens' arms, according to investigators. The girls said it was an unprovoked attack.

A day later, a boy and a girl were riding on the same bike on the Maricopa Highway near Nordhoff High School when Avalos allegedly pushed them off their bike as they passed him. The two teens suffered minor injuries from the fall. The boy told deputies he recognized Avalos as a homeless man who lived around Ojai.

Deputies eventually tracked him down and arrested him a few days later.

VCSO also connected Avalos to another random attack on July 28, where a 39-year-old man was pepper sprayed in the 300 block of El Roblar Avenue.

Deputies are offering up to $1,000 for any information related to this case. Callers can remain anonymous if they contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.