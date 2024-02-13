Homeless man brutally stabbed to death in North Hollywood

Detectives in Los Angeles need help tracking down the people connected to the brutal killing of a homeless man in North Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department discovered the body at a homeless encampment in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard. Investigators said the victim had been assaulted and stabbed multiple times.

Officers do not have any information about the suspect and are withholding the victim's name until they contact his next of kin.

Detectives urged anyone with details about the case to call investigators at (818) 374-9550. Anonymous tips may be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or on their website.