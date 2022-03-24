Homeless man attacks beloved Boyle Heights restaurant owner

Modesto Navarro has been a major part of Velarde Restaurant for the past 30 years, blending up healthy juices for everyone in the Boyle Heights community.

"You come in and it feels like you're going home to grandma and grandpa's house," said long-time customer and family friend Cristal Haro. "He knows how your family is doing, he's very generous with his food servings."

By all accounts, the 61-year-old treats his customers like family — especially when someone is harassing them. Navarro's dedication to his customers was displayed last Friday when a homeless man harassed some of his customers. When Navarro asked the transient to leave, the man became irate and attacked the restaurant owner with a napkin dispenser.

"The homeless man grabbed a napkin dispenser and was waiting for him right outside the business entrance," said Haro. "When Mr. Navarro exited the business to make sure he was gone, the homeless man ambushed him and with full force."

Despite suffering a broken nose and two black eyes, Navarro was back at work the next day.

"When he expressed this to me, I was very distraught and moved," Haro said.

Haro decided to organize a fundraiser to help with Navarro's medical expenses and buy a security system for his business which has been in Boyle Heights for multiple generations. Haro also called on local leaders to prevent similar attacks from happening in the future.

"We are in danger and it's not ok," she said. "It's not ok for the homeless to suffer and it's not ok for citizens to be affected by this violence.