Homeless man arrested for inappropriately touching himself after breaking into woman's home

Santa Monica police arrested a 28-year-old homeless man after he allegedly broke into a woman's house before inappropriately touching himself as he caressed his victim's face.

The alleged break-in happened on Feb. 29 at about 2:10 a.m. in the 2400 block of Second Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. The victim woke up as the man was touching himself and her face. She ordered the suspect Anthony Romero out of her home. He ran away before officers arrived at the home.

Officers used security camera footage of Romero entering the victim's hose to track him down to the 400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard the following day. Officers used a drone and police dog while arresting Romero.

He was booked for burglary, indecent exposure and attempt to commit rape. Romero was out on parole at the time.

Anyone with information on the case or Romero, should contact Detective James McCoy at James.McCoy@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Chad Goodwin at n at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.