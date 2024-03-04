Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeless man arrested for inappropriately touching himself after breaking into woman's home

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Homeless man arrested for breaking into Santa Monica woman's house
Homeless man arrested for breaking into Santa Monica woman's house 01:12

Santa Monica police arrested a 28-year-old homeless man after he allegedly broke into a woman's house before inappropriately touching himself as he caressed his victim's face. 

The alleged break-in happened on Feb. 29 at about 2:10 a.m. in the 2400 block of Second Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. The victim woke up as the man was touching himself and her face. She ordered the suspect Anthony Romero out of her home. He ran away before officers arrived at the home. 

Officers used security camera footage of Romero entering the victim's hose to track him down to the 400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard the following day. Officers used a drone and police dog while arresting Romero. 

He was booked for burglary, indecent exposure and attempt to commit rape. Romero was out on parole at the time. 

Anyone with information on the case or Romero, should contact Detective James McCoy at James.McCoy@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Chad Goodwin at n at Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 8:48 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.