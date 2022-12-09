Watch CBS News
Homeless encampment near LA City Hall cleared ahead of Bass inauguration

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass's top priorities is tackling the city's homeless crisis. Now, just days before her inauguration, a major encampment near L.A. City Hall is getting cleaned up.

According to the L.A. Times, unhoused residents who have been living near City Hall at 1st and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles were loaded into vans Thursday.

They were reportedly sent to the L.A. Grand Hotel, a temporary homeless facility on Figueroa St.

Meanwhile, because an anticipated rain storm this weekend, Bass's inauguration on Sunday will be held indoors at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

Bass will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.

December 9, 2022

