Homeless advocate Andy Bales announces resignation from Union Rescue Mission

After nearly 20 years of running the Union Rescue Mission, CEO Andy Bales announced that he will be stepping down.

"I have cherished every moment alongside our precious guests, selfless staff, steadfast and passionate board of directors, and dedicated volunteers," Bales said in a statement. God has truly shown up in miraculous ways during my time at URM, and I am so grateful to be a part of the lives that we have helped transform."

Andy Bales has been at the helm of Union Rescue Mission since 2005. KCAL News

For over 35 years Bales has been a champion for the most vulnerable in Los Angeles. He took the helm of the over-century-old Union Rescue Mission nearly two decades ago in 2005. The nonprofit has worked tirelessly to help lift men, women and children out of homelessness.

His work has placed him in danger at times and prompted health issues surrounding his legs. While out in the field years ago, Bales contracted a flesh-eating bacteria that forced doctors to amputate one of his legs.

"This is the case currently holding my amputated left leg," he said, pulling up on a foam stabilizing device.

Unfortunately, he returned to doctors to have his last remaining leg amputated in 2021.

"This leg has been carrying much of the weight whenever I didn't have a leg for this or when I was getting refitted for a leg," he said. "And so, eventually, this one got so beat up and broken."

Bales is set to resign by the end of the year and will help the Mission find a replacement.