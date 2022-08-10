Home invasion in Hollywood Hills ends as homeowners opens fire on suspects
Authorities were investigating an attempted home invasion in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, after a group of suspects attempted to enter a residence before they were met with gunfire.
The suspects fled from the scene affter attempting to enter the home, located in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, just before 2:30 a.m.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the group fled in a white Toyota Corolla.
It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had been struck by gunfire.
No property was taken and none of the residents of the home were injured during the incident.
