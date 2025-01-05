"Hollywood's Party of the Year" takes place on Sunday. Check out the Golden Globes street closures

"Hollywood's Party of the Year" takes place on Sunday. Here are the Golden Globes street closures

The red carpet is ready, and the stage is set for "Hollywood's Party of the Year." In preparation for the Golden Globes, several streets around the venue have been closed.

(credit: City of Beverly Hills)

Here are the closures, per the City of Beverly Hills:

North Santa Monica Boulevard:

Westbound: Curb Lane closure, west of Wilshire Blvd. beginning at 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2024, through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Westbound Full Closure: Complete sidewalk and street closure from Wilshire Blvd. to Century Park East from 9 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025, through 5 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Eastbound Full Closure: Complete sidewalk and street closure from Century Park East to Wilshire Blvd. from 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2025, through 5 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Alternate Routes: South Santa Monica Blvd. to remain open in both directions.

Wilshire Boulevard:

Eastbound/Westbound: Lane reductions take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Eastbound/Westbound Full Closure: Complete lane closure of Wilshire Boulevard between Comstock Ave. and South Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed from 5 a.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2025 until 5 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2025.

Eastbound Lanes of Wilshire Blvd.: Limited closure at Beverly Glen Boulevard with local access only to residents in the 10200 – 10300 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2025 until 5 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2025.

Whittier Dr., Carmelita Ave., Elevado Ave. and Lomitas Ave.; Trenton Dr. and adjacent alleys:

Select streets will have limited closures beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday, January 5, 2025 to 5 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2025.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking will be completely restricted (no exceptions) from 5 a.m. Sunday, January 5th, through 5 a.m. Monday, January 6th:

Whittier Drive: Wilshire Boulevard to Elevado Avenue

Carmelita Avenue: Wilshire Boulevard to Walden Drive

Elevado Avenue: Wilshire Boulevard to Walden Drive

Trenton Drive: Whittier Drive to Wilshire Boulevard

Walden Drive: Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado Avenue

Lomitas Avenue: Wilshire Boulevard to Walden Drive

INFORMATION RESOURCES

Residents without permit parking can request a parking exemption by calling the City's Parking Exemption Line at (310) 285-2548 or clicking here. For any questions or concerns, the after-hours Golden Globes Hotline will be available on Sunday, January 5th, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at (310) 550-4680.