Hollywood studio chiefs reportedly meet as WGA/SAG strikes continue

The chiefs of major Hollywood studios reportedly met Wednesday as writers, actors, and others in the entertainment industry continue to strike.

The Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes are causing internal tension at major studios, according to a new report from Deadline.

"They are clearly not always on the same page about how to deal with this," said Dominic Patten, Senior Editor of Deadline. "I think you're looking at some separations between the legacy media companies and the newer media, the tech media companies. There are just different approaches to how to deal with this."

The reality of this strike is brutal for actors and writers. the Entertainment Community Fund, formerly known as the Actors Fund, has given out $5.5 million as of Aug. 25 for things like food, electric bills, and other necessities.

WGA members first walked off the job back on May 2, and have since been seen picketing outside of major Hollywood studios as they continue to fight for a new contract that meets their demands for better pay, success-based residuals for streaming content, and regulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence.

Paramount Pictures, one of the studios involved in the negotiations, and CBS News and Stations are both part of Paramount Global. Also, some CBS News and Stations staff are SAG-AFTRA or Writers Guild members; though, their contracts are not affected by the strikes.