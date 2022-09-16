Hollywood sign to receive fresh paint job

The Hollywood sign will receive a fresh paint job next week in advance of its centennial anniversary.

According to officials with the Hollywood Sign Trust, 10 workers will apply more than 400 gallons of paint to the landmark over the next eight weeks, expecting to finish sometime in November.

"The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

The job will be handled by Sherwin-Williams, who also refurbished the sign in 2012, when it was last repainted, while painters with Duggan and Associates will handle the painting of the 45-foot tall letters.

Originally erected in 1923, the sign that once read "Hollywoodland" was shortened in 1949 to the current "Hollywood." The sign, located on Mount Lee, looking over the city of Hollywood, has been repaired several times and was rebuilt in 1978.

The painting can be viewed via livestream here.