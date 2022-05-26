'I am utterly shattered;' Hollywood reacts to news of Ray Liotta's death

In the wake of the news that iconic actor Ray Liotta died on Thursday, co-stars, friends and celebrities alike took to social media to offer their condolences.

Amongst those was Lorraine Bracco, the wife of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," Liotta's most recognized and celebrated work. She offered a heartfelt message to her longtime friend via Twitter, stating that she was "utterly shattered" by the news.

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

Robert De Niro, who also co-starred with Liotta in "Goodfellas," issued a statement, which read: "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too young to have left us."

"The Sopranos" creator David Chase, who also worked with Liotta on "The Many Saints of Newark," issued his own statement on Thursday, which commented on the actor's "warm and humorous" persona. In full the statement read:

"This is a massive, unexpected shock. I have been an admirer of Ray's work since I saw him in 'Something Wild,' a movie he wrenched by the tail. I was so glad he worked on 'The Many Saints of Newark.' I believed strongly in my heart that he could play that double role. He created two distinctly separate characters and each performance was phenomenal. Ray was also a very warm and humorous person. A really superior actor. We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie."

James Caan had just two words after learning the news.

Not Ray 💔 — James Caan (@James_Caan) May 26, 2022

Additionally, Jamie Lee Curtis took to Twitter commenting on how Liotta's "work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being."

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022

Jeffrey Wright noted how lucky he was to have met Liotta last year.

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

James Mangold, who directed both "Cop Land," and "Identity" with Liotta in a starring role, offered his thoughts on Liotta's death, mentioning how he was "shocked and saddened" to hear the news about the "sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor."

Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/O5tueLlBMP — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 26, 2022



Seth Rogen, who appeared alongside Liotta in "Observe and Report," mentioned how "working with him was one of the great joys of my career."

I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 26, 2022

Matthew Modine recalled "the stories and jokes we shared."

This guy.

This guy.

What a laugh.

What a joie de vivre. Gioia per la vita.

The stories and jokes we shared.

Godspeed friend. #RayLiotta RIP pic.twitter.com/wVKW3z2Hy2 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) May 26, 2022

Brent Spiner simply stated, "what a talent."

Ray Liotta. Something Wild. What a talent. Rest In Peace. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) May 26, 2022

Alessandro Nivola, who starred alongside Liotta in "The Many Saints of Newark," shared his thoughts on moments that are the "highlights of his career."

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022