Hollywood Hills neighborhood dispute results in a shooting

Police are investigating a Hollywood Hills daytime residential dispute that ended with one man shot in his own home late Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Chelan Place.

Detectives told KCAL News reporter Jeff Nguyen that there was some kind of raucous on the street that led one neighbor to try to calm a disruptive person, and then went back home.

The disruptive person (It's not clear if this man is a resident or visitor) followed the neighbor home and shot him in his own house. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition is now known at this time.

The shooter is detained by police and being questioned.

This is a developing story.