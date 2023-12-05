Watch CBS News
Hollywood Hills neighborhood dispute results in a shooting

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a Hollywood Hills daytime residential dispute that ended with one man shot in his own home late Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of Chelan Place. 

Detectives told KCAL News reporter Jeff Nguyen that there was some kind of raucous on the street that led one neighbor to try to calm a disruptive person, and then went back home.

The disruptive person (It's not clear if this man is a resident or visitor) followed the neighbor home and shot him in his own house. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition is now known at this time.

 The shooter is detained by police and being questioned.

This is a developing story.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 11:50 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

