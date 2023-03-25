Hollywood Hills family sues Netflix for depiction of home in reality series

Netflix is being sued by a family who say an image likely taken by a drone of their unique and isolated Hollywood Hills home in 2022 for the series "Buying Beverly Hills" has caused them relentless harassment by sightseers and real estate agents, also raising concerns for their safety.

Aharon Dihno, 60, and his two minor children and Dihno's partner are the plaintiffs in the suit, alleging intrusion upon seclusion, violation of the state's false advertising and privacy laws and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. The suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Netflix published the ad at issue in September, promoting "Buying Beverly Hills," a reality television show depicting the daily operations of The Agency, a real estate firm that sells high-end property. The show focuses specifically on The Agency's Beverly Hills office. The Agency is a co-defendant in the suit.

The ad featuring an image of Dihno's family home shows the interior and exterior of Dihno's home from a vantage point that could only have been obtained with a drone, the suit states.

After the ad was shown, Dihno and his household "suffered a constant onslaught of visitors interested in seeing the property," causing the plaintiffs to fear for their safety and lose any sense of privacy, the suit states. The plaintiffs also endured harassing phone calls from real estate brokers interested in selling the property, according to the suit.