Hollywood crash, car fire kills 1, hospitalizes 2

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard at Roxbury Road at 2:32 a.m. Monday. KCAL News

A car slammed into a utility pole on Sunset Boulevard at Roxbury Road at the Hollywood/West Hollywood border and burst into flames, killing one person and hospitalizing two others early Monday morning.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard at Roxbury Road at 2:32 a.m. Monday.

Three people in the car were hospitalized. One person was declared dead at the hospital. The conditions of the other two people were not immediately released.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept. Police believe the car was the only vehicle involved, according to the preliminary investigation.

The car came to rest in front the Pink Taco restaurant on the north side of Sunset.

Sunset Boulevard remained closed in both directions at Roxbury Road at 6:30 a.m. as investigators combed the scene for evidence.