Hollywood apartment fire: 3 people hospitalized

Three people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, following a fire at a Hollywood apartment building on Van Ness Ave. early Wednesday morning.

A fire was reported at a six-plex apartment in Hollywood just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy fire was reported on the second floor.

Firefighters responded to the "multi-unit garden-style residential building" at 1872 N. Van Ness Ave., near Franklin Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Dept. The building was evacuated.

The fire was contained to one upstairs apartment where the fire reportedly began, and part of the attic.

Three victims were hospitalized. A woman about 70 years old and another woman about 35 years old were listed in fair to moderate condition, and a man about 20 years old was listed in critical condition, according to the LAFD.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.