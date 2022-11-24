Holiday travelers warned of Covid, flu, RSV 'tripledemic'

Millions of people in Southern California are traveling for the holidays in the middle of a "tripledemic."

Public health officials are concerned that family gatherings could add fuel to the onslaught of Covid, flu and RSV cases.

Hospitals around California are currently flooded with patients.

Experts again recommend wearing a mask indoors. Many travelers are following that advice.

Health experts also say testing is another layer of protection. You should test if you have symptoms, three days after a known exposure, or if you're getting together with someone who is older or immunocompromised.