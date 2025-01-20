Hit-and-run driver arrested after Menifee crash that left 53-year-old woman dead

Police announced the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Menifee over the weekend.

It happened a little before 7 a.m. Sunday morning on McCall Boulevard, just west of Aspel Road, according to the Menifee Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim, identified as 53-year-old Luica Delgado of San Bernardino, was walking in westbound lanes when she was hit by a car.

"The driver failed to remain on scene and fled the area," police said.

Another driver who found Delgado lying in the road called 911. She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

"Investigators are actively attempting to identify and locate the vehicle involved," police said on Monday, hours before they were able to identify and locate the alleged suspect.

He was arrested Monday evening after they received information that pointed them to the man, identified as 28-year-old Menifee resident Miguel Angel Castillo. He was taken into custody without incident.

While at Castillo's residence, investigators say they found his Honda with severe front-end damage consistent with a collision.

Castillo was released a few hours after his booking upon posting $75,000 bond.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact MPD at (951) 746-8829.