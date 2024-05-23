Hit-and-run driver severely injures 84-year-old woman

The Los Angeles Police Department needs help finding a hit-and-run driver who severely injured an 84-year-old woman in Hollywood.

The crash happened on May 18 at 6:35 p.m. on Cole Avenue just north of Santa Monica Boulevard near the Hollywood Recreation Center.

Investigators said the suspect hit the elderly woman while entering a driveway. The suspect drove away from the crash, going south on Cole Avenue.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the woman to a local hospital. Officers said she is still in serious condition as of Thursday.

Detectives described the vehicle as a black 2004-2010 Pontiac four-door with rear tinted windows and no front license plate.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a photo and video of the suspect's car. LAPD

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to call West Traffic Detective Osborne at (213) 473-0234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.

The city offers a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the suspect's identification, arrest and conviction.

LAPD posted a video of the crash on their YouTube channel.