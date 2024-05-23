Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run driver severely injures 84-year-old woman

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department needs help finding a hit-and-run driver who severely injured an 84-year-old woman in Hollywood. 

The crash happened on May 18 at 6:35 p.m. on Cole Avenue just north of Santa Monica Boulevard near the Hollywood Recreation Center. 

Investigators said the suspect hit the elderly woman while entering a driveway. The suspect drove away from the crash, going south on Cole Avenue. 

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department took the woman to a local hospital. Officers said she is still in serious condition as of Thursday. 

Detectives described the vehicle as a black 2004-2010 Pontiac four-door with rear tinted windows and no front license plate. 

felony-hit-and-run-lapd.png
The Los Angeles Police Department released a photo and video of the suspect's car.  LAPD

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to call West Traffic Detective Osborne at (213) 473-0234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website.

The city offers a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the suspect's identification, arrest and conviction. 

LAPD posted a video of the crash on their YouTube channel.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 9:14 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.