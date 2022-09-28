Hit-and-run driver injures bicyclist in Pomona

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public's help to find the driver who took off.

The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The male victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No description was available of the vehicle or the driver involved in the crash.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the police at 909-622-1241.