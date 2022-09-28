Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run driver injures bicyclist in Pomona

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public's help to find the driver who took off. 

The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The male victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No description was available of the vehicle or the driver involved in the crash.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the police at 909-622-1241.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 8:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.