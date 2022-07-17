Hit-and-run driver arrested in Riverside after fatally striking bicyclist

A Corona man was arrested Saturday for his connection in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Riverside.

The collision was first reported at around 10:10 p.m. near Indiana Avenue and La Sierra Avenue, where a silver 2001 Honda Accord was said to have struck a bicyclist.

According to Riverside Police Department Sergeant Ryan Taack, the driver of the Honda was traveling eastbound along Indiana Avenue when he struck the bicyclist, who was crossing Indiana Avenue heading north, at a high rate of speed before fleeing from the area.

The victim, a 48-year-old man from Riverside, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in the collision.

His identity has been withheld pending the ongoing investigation.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and river, a 40-year-old Corona man, thanks to witnesses who followed him from the scene of the hit-and-run.

Upon arrest, the man was found to be under the influence of alcohol and booked for hit-and-run and driving under the influence. He was uninjured.