Hiker airlifted 250 feet to safety after getting injured, stuck in Angeles National Forest

An injured hiker was airlifted more than 250 feet to safety after getting stuck in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday.

It's not clear exactly where the hiker got stuck, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department rescue teams were sent to the area after learning that they got injured while canyoneering in a slot canyon with a waterfall. The injury prevented them from being able to continue.

The patient, who suffered unknown injuries, was airlifted to safety by LASD's Air Rescue 5 helicopter.

Hoist Rescue in slot canyon w/ waterfall, Angeles Forest. Person was canyoneering and injured, unable to continue. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 inserted #LASD SEB Tactical Medics and hoisted patient 250ft to safety. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/OZMvBgMMHr — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 22, 2024

No further information was provided.