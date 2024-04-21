Watch CBS News
Local News

Hiker airlifted 250 feet to safety after getting injured, stuck in Angeles National Forest

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

An injured hiker was airlifted more than 250 feet to safety after getting stuck in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday. 

It's not clear exactly where the hiker got stuck, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department rescue teams were sent to the area after learning that they got injured while canyoneering in a slot canyon with a waterfall. The injury prevented them from being able to continue. 

The patient, who suffered unknown injuries, was airlifted to safety by LASD's Air Rescue 5 helicopter. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 8:35 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.