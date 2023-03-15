Highway 71 potholes disable multiple vehicles in Pomona

Approximately 20 vehicles were reportedly disabled with flat tires and damaged rims on Highway 71 at Holt Avenue due to the potholes. KCAL News

All northbound lanes of State Route 71 were closed between Holt Avenue and the 10 Freeway due to potholes Wednesday morning in Pomona, and multiple vehicles were damaged.

A Sigalert was first issued at 4:51 a.m., with Valley Blvd. to the west and Holt Ave. to the east.

Crews were working to repair potholes in the roadway.

Approximately 20 vehicles were reportedly disabled with flat tires and damaged rims in the area due to the potholes.

