Highland Park lowriders say LAPD is targeting them with 'No Parking' signs

Temporary "No Parking" signs have ignited a firestorm of controversy in Highland Park as police and lowriders butt heads.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers posted signs along York Boulevard ahead of a lowrider cruise since it is an unpermitted event that draws large crowds to the area. Police also claimed that a shooting happened during a previous cruise, which is another reason they want the organizers to submit permits.

"Yes, the Los Angeles Police Department did place no parking signs on York Boulevard in advance of this large scale event that is widely advertised and unpermitted," the department said in a statement. "The Department welcomes meeting with the organizer to assist in completing the proper permits."

The Los Angeles Police Department posted "No Parking" signs ahead of a lowrider event in Highland Park. KCAL News

However, organizers like Yaya Castillo believe the LAPD has targeted them for embracing their culture and community.

"Visual representation is extremely important in a community under siege by gentrification," said Castillo. "We as indigenous people, native people, are completely we're tied to the visual identity of our community. So to me, it sends a very direct message: they don't want to see our people in the community."

A spokesperson for Councilman Kevin de León, who represents the district, added that LAPD reported to them that previous cruises have overwhelmed York Boulevard. The influx of cars and people have left some business owners to feel trapped in their own shops, according to police.

One business owner said that the lowrider cruises are a celebration of community.

"It's a beautiful thing," said Noelle Reyes, who owns the clothing store Mi Vida. "When the community can gather, walk around, have ice cream, come and shop, hang out, see all these cars. It's free. It's right down the street from where a lot of people live. So this is why us business owners really look forward to it."

The sentiment has led some to tear down the signs and pile them up on the side of the road.

De León's office said they support the cruises.