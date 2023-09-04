Watch CBS News
Local News

High surf hits LA, OC beaches on Labor Day

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

High surf, strong currents hit OC beaches on Labor Day
High surf, strong currents hit OC beaches on Labor Day 02:19

High surf and strong rip currents are expected to last through Tuesday at Los Angeles and Orange County beaches. 

Authorities are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water or swim near occupied lifeguard towers due to safety concerns. 

The National Weather Service predicted waves between 4 and 7 feet for south-facing beaches, with some local sets reaching 8 feet. 

As usual, spectators lined the sand at areas like "The Wedge" in Newport Beach, as surfers attempted to conquer the world famous swells. 

Mild temperatures that have lingered over the weekend were expected to continue through Labor Day, with a slow warm-up predicted before near triple-digit heat returned for parts of Southern California by the weekend. 

On top of the heat, humidity levels remain uncharacteristically high in the Southland, sitting int he 50% to 66% range lasting through Thursday. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.