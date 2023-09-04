High surf hits LA, OC beaches on Labor Day

High surf and strong rip currents are expected to last through Tuesday at Los Angeles and Orange County beaches.

Authorities are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water or swim near occupied lifeguard towers due to safety concerns.

The National Weather Service predicted waves between 4 and 7 feet for south-facing beaches, with some local sets reaching 8 feet.

As usual, spectators lined the sand at areas like "The Wedge" in Newport Beach, as surfers attempted to conquer the world famous swells.

Mild temperatures that have lingered over the weekend were expected to continue through Labor Day, with a slow warm-up predicted before near triple-digit heat returned for parts of Southern California by the weekend.

On top of the heat, humidity levels remain uncharacteristically high in the Southland, sitting int he 50% to 66% range lasting through Thursday.