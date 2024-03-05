High-speed crash kills 2 in Altadena overnight

A man and a woman were killed in a high-speed car crash early Tuesday in a residential area of Altadena.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to 64 West Loma Alta and Loma View Drive where they found an overturned vehicle engulfed in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the car was driving around 60 mph in a 30 mph zone before it crashed into a parked car along the street and rolled over.

"Speed was definitely a factor in the crash," said Jose Maduena, CHP.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to extract the victims from the wreckage. Authorities said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.