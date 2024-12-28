High-speed chase ends with crash in Montebello

One person was arrested following a high-speed chase in the Montebello area on Saturday evening.

It's unclear what started the pursuit and when officers began to follow the suspect, but it all came to an end at around 10:50 p.m. when he crashed. Monterey Park Police Department patrol cars could be seen closely following the suspect with SkyCal over the scene.

Following the collision, which left the car resting against a guardrail of the I-710 Freeway near Exit 20C.

The suspect quickly exited the vehicle and began to ran on foot but was captured by pursuing officers.

SkyCal was overhead as the man was handcuffed and placed into the back of an ambulance for undisclosed reasons.

No further information was provided.