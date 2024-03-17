Watch CBS News
High-speed chase ends as woman drives into ocean near Venice Beach

By Dean Fioresi

A woman was arrested after she crashed into the Pacific Ocean while leading officers on a high-speed chase late Saturday evening. 

The chase began at around 11:20 p.m. near Temple City, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Officers chased her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the Venice Beach area, where she somehow drove into the ocean near Marina del Rey. 

At times, the woman was alleged to have been driving around 78 miles per hour, refusing to pull over to pursuing police. 

The woman, who remains unidentified, as well as two dogs, were pulled from the car after the crash.

She was hospitalized before being placed into custody, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

