High school coach arrested after allegedly providing Adderall to students
Irvine police arrested a Portola High School assistant football coach after allegedly giving prescription medication to students.
According to the Irvine Police Department, officers arrested 30-year-old Anthony Fullman, who is also a part-time physical education teacher, for allegedly providing Adderall to a few football players during the 2021 season.
Police booked Fullman for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor and an enhancement for furnishing a controlled substance to a minor on a school campus.
Irvine Unified School District also placed Fullman on administrative leave. He was with the district for two years.
