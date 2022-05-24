Hershey to support Team USA in 2028 Olympic games in LA

Chocolate giant, the Hershey Company, will partner with Team USA during the 2028 games in Los Angeles, a tradition from the past that will continue.

Hershey announced it will support Team USA through 2028, when the Olympic and Paralympic Games are scheduled to be in Los Angeles, and includes a partnership for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris and 2026 Winter Games in Milan Cortina.

"We're proud that our iconic brands will continue to be a part of celebrations and the moments of goodness for both athletes and fans supporting Team USA through the LA28 Games," Vero Villasenor, vice president of confection, The Hershey Company, said in a statement. "Our employees, partners and consumers who love our brands all share a passion and pride in celebrating our U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes."

The Olympic and Paralympic Games will take place in Paris, France in 2024 and then are returning to the United States in 2028 for the first time since the Winter Games in Salt Lake City in Utah in 2002.

Hershey says it is the first domestic food partner to join the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles. It is the third time L.A. is hosting the Summer Olympics, and the first time the city is hosting the Paralympics.

Hershey has partnered with Team USA for the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, PyeongChang in 2018 and Tokyo in 2020. Hershey will also utilize NBCUniversal's Olympic and Paralympic media platforms to support the partnerships through 2028.

The Olympics in Los Angeles will be the first Summer Games in the United States since the Atlanta Games in Georgia in 1996.