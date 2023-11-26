Watch CBS News
Local News

Hermosa Beach water tank leaks, leads to Redondo Beach flooding

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A water tank belonging to the City of Hermosa Beach sprung a leak, causing flooding in Redondo Beach. 

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, sending water pouring into the streets at Prospect Avenue and 14th Street in Redondo Beach. Authorities are urging residents to steer clear of the affected zone, as the water continues to cascade down the streets, creating potentially hazardous conditions.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the leak is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 26, 2023 / 9:09 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.