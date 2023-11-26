Hermosa Beach water tank leaks, leads to Redondo Beach flooding

A water tank belonging to the City of Hermosa Beach sprung a leak, causing flooding in Redondo Beach.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, sending water pouring into the streets at Prospect Avenue and 14th Street in Redondo Beach. Authorities are urging residents to steer clear of the affected zone, as the water continues to cascade down the streets, creating potentially hazardous conditions.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)